Censor Board allows screening of 'Barbie' in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Censor Board on Tuesday allowed the screening of the Hollywood movie Barbie in the province.
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir announced the development, saying the board reviewed the full movie and cleared it for screening after censoring of the objectionable content.
The film, previously banned due to objectionable content, underwent reevaluation in a full censor board meeting held today (Tuesday).
Earlier, Punjab's Information Minister, Aamir Mir, affirmed the government's decision to reevaluate the film's content, stating, "Barbie was previously banned in Punjab due to objectionable content." The aim of the reevaluation process is to ensure that any objectionable material is removed, making the film compliant with Punjab's censorship guidelines. Mir emphasized, "After removing objectionable content, Barbie can be allowed for release."
The controversy surrounding Barbie prompted the Punjab government to take action and conduct a thorough review of the film.
Barbie has been released in the rest of the country and cleared for screening in Sindh and Pakistan's capital Islamabad.
