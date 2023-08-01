Gold prices sees no change in Pakistan despite decline in international market

KARACHI – Gold prices on Tuesday witnessed no change in the domestic market despite downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold remains steady at Rs222,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold is Rs190,501 per tola, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $9 to settle at $1,950 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2800 and Rs2,400.54, respectively.