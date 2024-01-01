Search

Lifestyle

Imran Abbas announces return in Indian Punjabi film with Atif Aslam

Maheen Khawaja
05:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Imran Abbas announces return in Indian Punjabi film with Atif Aslam
Source: Imran Abbas/ Atif Aslam (Instagram)

Imran Abbas has made a significant announcement regarding his return to the Indian film industry, teaming up with the legendary Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to deliver a grand cinematic experience in 2024.

In a recent Instagram post, he unveiled a captivating teaser for his upcoming film set to release in 2024. The teaser features a mesmerizing ocean view, with a young couple seated in the distance, their figures shrouded in mystery.

"Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year from Team Jee Ve Sohneya Jee." he captioned the post.

The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles. Both accomplished actors bring their exceptional talent to breathe life into the characters and take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, love and unforgettable moments.

The teaser created a buzz among music enthusiasts as the soul-stirring voice accompanying the video belongs to none other than Atif Aslam. For fans on both sides of the border, Atif's presence in an Indian film is nothing short of a dream come true.

The film is scheduled for release on 16th February 2024, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic venture.

Imran Abbas to share screen with Simi Chahal in new Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:59 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

Faysal Quraishi advocates for release of Indian films in Pakistan

05:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2023

‘Zindagi’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Saboor Aly is out ...

09:59 PM | 28 Dec, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates sixth wedding anniversary, shares ...

08:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan makes wheelchair appearance at Jeddah Film Festival, ...

11:01 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces contesting election from Lahore and ...

09:59 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:06 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Senate adopts resolution seeking stricter action against anti-army propaganda

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: