Imran Abbas announces return in Indian Punjabi film with Atif Aslam

Imran Abbas has made a significant announcement regarding his return to the Indian film industry, teaming up with the legendary Pakistani singer Atif Aslam to deliver a grand cinematic experience in 2024.

In a recent Instagram post, he unveiled a captivating teaser for his upcoming film set to release in 2024. The teaser features a mesmerizing ocean view, with a young couple seated in the distance, their figures shrouded in mystery.

"Wishing you all a Very Happy New Year from Team Jee Ve Sohneya Jee." he captioned the post.

The rom-com boasts a stellar cast featuring Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas in the lead roles. Both accomplished actors bring their exceptional talent to breathe life into the characters and take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, love and unforgettable moments.

The teaser created a buzz among music enthusiasts as the soul-stirring voice accompanying the video belongs to none other than Atif Aslam. For fans on both sides of the border, Atif's presence in an Indian film is nothing short of a dream come true.

The film is scheduled for release on 16th February 2024, adding to the anticipation surrounding this cinematic venture.