‘Thank you, Mr Prime Minister’ – China welcomes Pakistan PM's remarks on extreme poverty elimination

BEIJING – China has welcomed the positive comments of Prime Minister Imran Khan on elimination of extreme poverty.

"We noticed Prime Minister Imran Khan's positive comments on China's elimination of extreme poverty," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on Monday.

Wang Wenbin said after the reforms and opening up in China, 770 million rural population had been lifted out of poverty.

The official added that China was ready to help developing countries in the poverty alleviation efforts.

Also, senior Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on China's achievements in its poverty alleviation campaign and wrote "Thank you, Mr Prime Minister".

PM Imran felicitates Chinese President for ... 01:02 PM | 1 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for the momentous ...

PM Imran, in a tweet, had congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the government for taking 750 million people out of poverty in 35 years.

According to Chinese officials, the elimination of extreme poverty was a milestone in China's improvement of people's well-being and in its human rights course, since the 18th CPC Session, every year, over 10 million people in China were lifted out of poverty equaling a size of the medium sized country. So, about every three seconds, one person was lifted out of poverty.