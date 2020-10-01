Russia offers to host Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks to end Armenia-Azerbaijan fight
Share
MOSCOW - Russia has offered to host talks over Azerbaijan and Armenian conflict as the fighting between the forces has intensified in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian Foreign Minister's office confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the offer in calls to both governments of the neighbouring countries.
Russia has urged the countries to halt warlike rhetoric after fighting intensified between both countries.
More than 100 deaths have been reported since Sunday, in the heaviest fighting in the conflict zone of over Nagorno-Karabakh.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that, Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but it is governed by ethnic Armenians.
- Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ...05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan lodges protest with India for latest ceasefire violation ...05:57 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- NAB arrests son of PPP's late Amin Fahim for corruption05:54 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- OPPO set to launch OPPO F17 Pro on October 1205:43 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Imran Khan’s ‘selectors’ will have to give answer, says Nawaz ...05:38 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Shaam Idrees introduces his eldest daughter Dua Idrees04:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani04:12 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Haseena Moin to write a special web-series on breast cancer awareness ...03:46 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020