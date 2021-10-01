Senior economist meets Nawaz, Dar in London

LONDON – Senior economist Mirza Ishtiaq Baig called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current economic scenario faced by Pakistan.

Baig, who is also member of the PML-N’s economic advisory council, felicitated the former prime minister over the recent decision of the UK’s National Crime Agency to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son.

Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the economist over becoming a member of the party’s advisory council.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion. He also congratulated him on achieving a new position in the party.