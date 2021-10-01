Senior economist meets Nawaz, Dar in London
Share
LONDON – Senior economist Mirza Ishtiaq Baig called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current economic scenario faced by Pakistan.
Baig, who is also member of the PML-N’s economic advisory council, felicitated the former prime minister over the recent decision of the UK’s National Crime Agency to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son.
UK court 'acquits' Shehbaz Sharif, family of ... 06:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
LONDON – A court in the United Kingdom has ordered the restoration of frozen bank accounts of PML-N president ...
Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the economist over becoming a member of the party’s advisory council.
Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion. He also congratulated him on achieving a new position in the party.
IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al ... 05:44 PM | 24 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz ...
- Senior economist meets Nawaz, Dar in London08:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- LIVE - Northern win toss, elect to field first against Sindh in 14th ...07:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Saudi Arabia turns on oil tap for Pakistan over deffered payment06:42 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for ...06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in Karachi’ with family ...06:16 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's latest adorable video goes viral06:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful surgery04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021