Senior economist meets Nawaz, Dar in London

08:05 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Senior economist meets Nawaz, Dar in London
Share

LONDON – Senior economist Mirza Ishtiaq Baig called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the current economic scenario faced by Pakistan.  

Baig, who is also member of the PML-N’s economic advisory council, felicitated the former prime minister over the recent decision of the UK’s National Crime Agency to unfreeze the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his son.

UK court 'acquits' Shehbaz Sharif, family of ... 06:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LONDON – A court in the United Kingdom has ordered the restoration of frozen bank accounts of PML-N president ...

Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the economist over becoming a member of the party’s advisory council.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion. He also congratulated him on achieving a new position in the party.

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s pleas in Al ... 05:44 PM | 24 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz ...

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia turns on oil tap for Pakistan over ...
06:42 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Talks underway with TTP in Afghanistan for ...
05:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Lahore court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife in ...
12:29 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Sirbaz Khan, the first Pakistani climber to ...
11:54 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
MG manager, guards freed after brief arrest amid ...
11:32 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
PM Imran felicitates nation on 38pc growth in tax ...
10:57 AM | 1 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr