Islamabad excise extends deadline for vehicle token tax payment

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has announced an extension in the deadline for payment of vehicle token tax by 15 days.

It has fixed January 15 as new deadline to provide vehicle owners with more time to clear their dues and avoid legal penalties.

The excise department has announced that strict measures will be taken against token tax defaulters. It warned that vehicle registrations will be canceled for non-payment, and defaulters may face penalties of up to 200 percent of the unpaid amount.

Director Excise Bilal Azam stated that counters at excise offices across Islamabad will remain open until 8:00 pm to facilitate citizens in submitting token taxes.

Additionally, the department offered vehicular-related services at Trail 3 parking lot from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The excise staff facilitated the vehicle owners who were seeking registration, transfers, and token tax processing, according to the spokesman of the ICT administration.

The excise spokesperson said the initiative not only simplifies vehicular paperwork but also introduces the ICT Doorstep Service.