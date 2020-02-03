Junoon is releasing a new album in August 2020
Web Desk
11:46 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Junoon is releasing a new album in August 2020
Share

LAHORE - Everyone's favourite musical band Junoon is going big in 2020 as per the latest news. Taking it to Twitter, Salman Ahmed the lead guitarist had some big news to share with his fans who are more than joyous now.

Junoon's World Cup anthem has a lot of heart and ... 12:57 PM | 28 May, 2019

LAHORE- Junoon is no stranger to cricket anthems. And everyone's favorite band is back with a new song 'Choolay Aasman' ...

“Brand new Junoon 2020 by August IA,” tweeted Salman without giving much insight.

However, after a fan’s question who asked the band about it’s UK concert tour, Salman unveiled the good news.

“After the new album, Junoon 2020, IA!” Salman responded as he announced the band’s plans.

Salman had also confirmed that a tour is actually in pipeline once the album releases.

So what’s up with the album? Junoon fans are curious.

“Also on the new Junoon 2020 album will be a special song & video dedicated to the 70 years, the ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination,” tweeted Salman regarding the upcoming album.

Junoon reunited in 2018 and last year completed its international tour after a long time. Now with the album, that’s currently in recording stages, stay tuned for more updates related to the matter.

Exciting: Junoon all set for comeback with ... 10:56 AM | 23 Nov, 2018

KARACHI - Junoon is one of Pakistan's iconic rock bands active from 1990 to 2005. Recently, the lead guitarist Salman ...

Are you excited for an enthralling musical album? We for sure are. 

More From This Category
Alif's latest episode marks two million views ...
12:24 PM | 3 Feb, 2020
Junoon is releasing a new album in August 2020
11:46 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi returns home from ...
11:37 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix to make 4 ...
10:20 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Humayun Saeed and Shees Gul to work together in ...
10:16 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to ...
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alif's latest episode marks two million views within a day of release
12:24 PM | 3 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr