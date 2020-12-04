Pakistan ranks lowest in South Asia on equal treatment: study

Muhammad Shanawer
02:55 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Pakistan ranks lowest in South Asia on equal treatment: study
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has ranked at 126th out of 128 countries in the world on equal treatment and absence of discrimination in a study conducted by World Justice Project and Gallup & Gilani Pakistan.

The global survey results are based on sub-factor 4.1 of the WJP Fundamental Rights Index which measures whether individuals are free from discrimination – based on socio-economic status, gender, ethnicity, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity – with respect to public services, employment, court proceedings, and the justice system.

In comparison, neighbouring South Asian countries scored better than Pakistan, including India (105th), China (107th), Iran (114th) and Bangladesh (120th).

On the other hand, the developing countries - especially the social-democracies in Europe, ranked significantly higher than the Asian nations, including Denmark (7th), the United Kingdom (32th), and the United States (96th).

The study was compiled by using over 500 variables, drawn from over 130,000 households, 4000 legal practitioners and experts across 128 countries and jurisdictions.

The study in Pakistan was conducted across the sample of 1,000 men and women in urban and rural areas throughout the country, in 2019.

More From This Category
Bilawal Bhutto tests negative for COVID-19
06:02 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
One dead, nine injured in Rawalpindi blast
05:24 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — PM Imran says mosques to not be shut ...
04:37 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Buzdar approves three national parks for Punjab
01:18 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Court trashes Mubashir Luqman’s petition ...
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
Faisalabad woman sues Hadiqa Kiani for "severe ...
11:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Court trashes Mubashir Luqman’s petition against TikTok stars Hareem Shah, Sandal ...
12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr