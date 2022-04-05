Shehbaz Sharif asks top military leadership to clear its position on NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD – PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the military leadership of the country to produce evidence before the nation that the Opposition was involved in treachery.

His demand comes in response to a last month meeting of the National Security Committee, which was also attended by the top military officials, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the foreign 'threat letter'.

The top civil-military huddle, according to official statement, termed the foreign letter of a senior official of the US as ‘blatant interference’ in the internal affairs of Pakistan. Later, a demarche was also communicated with the US through diplomatic channels.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif demanded Chief of Army Staff and DG ISI to present evidence to prove treason allegations against the Opposition.

Saying the Opposition did not contact any foreign power, the PML-N president said that the matter should be clarified.

“I demand COAS and DG ISI to take notice of this issue and present evidence in the Supreme Court against us if we are involved in treason,” Shehbaz said, adding that he will take the matter to the court.

He recalled that the Opposition had been calling the Imran Khan’s government illegal since 2018 general elections.

But a point of foreign conspiracy was highlighted by the PTI ministers when the no-confidence motion was submitted against the prime minister, he said.

The PML-N president said that the military leadership should clarify whether NSC approved a resolution in which the Opposition has been labeled as traitor.

"There is need to check if the establishment had approved the minutes of NSC meeting," he said, adding that the issued must be resolved soon, otherwise Pakistan will become a “Banana Republic”.