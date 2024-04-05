Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024
Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Amina Kamran has been appointed as the acting principal of Aitchison College after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved resignation of Michael A Thompson.

Last month, Thomson stepped down from his position over differences with Punjab governor. The Australian educator had penned a letter to his staff, expressing concerns over the interference of government officials. He pointed out several steps that adversely affected management at the college.

The outgoing principal was not happy with changes made to policies benefiting a few individuals as the reason for his resignation, noting that he felt compelled to leave amid what he described as 'bad governance'.

Reports said that Aitchison College’s Board of Governors has approved the appointment of Amina Kamran as acting principal.

The Board has also approved a policy regarding fee waivers. It opposed a 100 percent fee waiver to all students. 

Aitchison College principal Michael Thomson steps down over differences with Punjab govt

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Pakistani student's innovative research honoured in Spain

08:31 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

PIA announces special discount in Umrah 2024 fare

07:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Smartphone prices drop significantly in Pakistan; check latest update

07:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Hajj flights 2024 to begin on May 9

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in ...

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

Pakistan

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

11:21 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Pakistani govt issues notification for four-day public holidays for ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:27 AM | 6 Apr, 2024

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: