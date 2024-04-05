Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

LAHORE – Amina Kamran has been appointed as the acting principal of Aitchison College after Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman approved resignation of Michael A Thompson.

Last month, Thomson stepped down from his position over differences with Punjab governor. The Australian educator had penned a letter to his staff, expressing concerns over the interference of government officials. He pointed out several steps that adversely affected management at the college.

The outgoing principal was not happy with changes made to policies benefiting a few individuals as the reason for his resignation, noting that he felt compelled to leave amid what he described as 'bad governance'.

Reports said that Aitchison College’s Board of Governors has approved the appointment of Amina Kamran as acting principal.

The Board has also approved a policy regarding fee waivers. It opposed a 100 percent fee waiver to all students.