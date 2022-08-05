British Royals wish Meghan Markle on birthday, but Queen Elizabeth keeps mum

The internet has polarising opinions about birthday wishes to Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their social media to wish their sister-in-law with her picture captioned: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

While the tolerant side of the internet lauded both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for being the bigger person, others believe that they did not need to wish Meghan owing to her ongoing feud with the Royal family since 2020’s Megxit and multiple interviews seemingly attacking the Royal family.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also extended their warm wishes.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II remained noticeably silent as members of the Royal family wished Markle. The Newsweek reported this is the first year that "Queen's Twitter and Instagram accounts did not mark the duchess' birthday since her marriage in 2018." But once again, polarised opinions could divide people for Meghan Markle shares her big day with the Queen Mother, who was born on August 4, 1900.

During the National Service of Thanksgiving Event, the family members reunited but sat opposite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat beside Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from the royal family in 2020, now residing in the United States with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and I are in love: Meghan Markle 03:40 PM | 7 Sep, 2017 U.S. Actress Meghan Markle, girlfriend of Britain's younger Prince, Prince Harry, has stated that they are IN LOVE and ...