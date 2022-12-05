'The Great Gama': Nasir Adeeb shares details of his next film on legendary Pakistani wrestler

After the roaring success of Bilal Lashari's film based on the fictional cult classic hero Maula Jatt, veteran Pakistani scriptwriter Nasir Adeeb is reportedly in talks for writing the dialogues of a new film based on the life of legendary Pakistani wrestler Gama Pehlwan.

Even decades after his death, Gama continues to inspire wrestlers in Pakistan.

For the unversed, born as Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt in a traditional Kashmiri Muslim family in 1878, Gama remained India’s undefeated wrestling champion during the early 20th century. Gama was popular for defeating his opponents within the first few minutes of the fight. He also challenged several national and international players and overpowered them during the peak of his youth.

Adeeb told Arab News, “People are not expecting an ordinary film from me after Maula Jatt. "The Great Gama” would make an attempt to do justice with the iconic wrestler’s larger-than-life persona. The film will feature original events from his life, though we will tweak the rest of the story around it

“We are not making a documentary. We are making a film,” he continued.

Adeeb, who has been reading a lot about the subject while working on the script, suggested that he found the idea of making a biopic on Gama since the late wrestler's story hasn't been shown in Pakistan on the big screen.

“A book has been published on him in India,” Adeeb stated. “We are getting it delivered here. I have already read everything on him that is available on Google.”

Producer Shayan Khan whose company, Zashko Films, is working on the project, said, “I found him to be a very intriguing character. I feel that Gama’s strength is very inspiring. It can set an example for our youth that anything is possible if we put our mind to it. Gama went around the world while proving the strength of our region.”

“We will have locations in the European and North American region as well as Pakistan,” he said. “Our goal will be to use as much cast and crew from Pakistan as possible.”

The film will hopefully be released in 2023 after being shot abroad with an international cast and crew.