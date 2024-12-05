Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI former MNA, Fixit founder Alamgir Khan arrested amid crackdown

KARACHI – Former MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and activist Alamgir Khan has been held by the Karachi police in late-night raid at his residence in the port city.

FixIt Founder was detained in a raid conducted by dozens of cops, including women police constables. The arrest was made in connection with PTI’s ‘do-or-die’ protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

It also led to violent clashes after a crackdown on activists as Khan’s arrest remains part of an ongoing probe into unrest that sparked new controversy about the death of party members.

This is not the first time when Alamgir Khan was arrested, the chief of a non-profit organization that highlights and fixes social, civic, and political issues, was acquitted last year in a separate case concerning the dumping of sewage water outside the Sindh CM house.

His recent arrest marks another chapter in the ongoing legal battles surrounding PTI’s leadership following the controversial protest that paralyzed twin cities for nearly a week.

PTI’s Alamgir Khan arrested after clash between FixIt, PPP workers

