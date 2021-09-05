Govt decides to replace Punjab IGP, chief secretary: reports
Web Desk
10:18 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Govt decides to replace Punjab IGP, chief secretary: reports
Share

LAHORE – In light of the recent events, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to change Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and the Punjab IGP Inam Ghani long before the completion of their respective tenures.

Reports quoting sources said the Punjab government confirmed that new panels in respect of the two officers have been sent to the federal government for their replacement while the official confirmation regarding the new administrative changes is likely in a day or two.

Jawad Rafique Malik is the sixth chief secretary to be replaced under the incumbent government. He had replaced Major (r) Azam Suleman while none of his predecessors could complete his tenure.

On the other hand, Ghani would be the seventh police chief to be changed in the last three years. He replaced Shoaib Dastagir last year.

Punjab gets sixth IGP in 2 years as Shoaib ... 06:21 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday appointed Inam Ghan as Punjab’s new Inspector General of ...

Reports further said that the reshuffling of the political team is also being reviewed owing to the current situation in country’s most populous region.

More From This Category
Sindh to start Covid vaccination campaign in ...
10:48 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,747 cases, 61 deaths ...
09:54 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
3 martyred as suicide bomber rams bike into ...
09:27 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Noor Mukadam’s ‘killer’ Zahir Jaffer ‘is ...
11:30 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
‘Don’t worry, everything will be okay,’ ISI ...
10:59 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Opportunity to end Afghan conflict must be ...
09:48 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr