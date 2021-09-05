Govt decides to replace Punjab IGP, chief secretary: reports

LAHORE – In light of the recent events, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to change Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and the Punjab IGP Inam Ghani long before the completion of their respective tenures.

Reports quoting sources said the Punjab government confirmed that new panels in respect of the two officers have been sent to the federal government for their replacement while the official confirmation regarding the new administrative changes is likely in a day or two.

Jawad Rafique Malik is the sixth chief secretary to be replaced under the incumbent government. He had replaced Major (r) Azam Suleman while none of his predecessors could complete his tenure.

On the other hand, Ghani would be the seventh police chief to be changed in the last three years. He replaced Shoaib Dastagir last year.

Reports further said that the reshuffling of the political team is also being reviewed owing to the current situation in country’s most populous region.