Govt set to table resolution in parliament against SC verdict in elections delay case

ISLAMABAD – Coalition government has decided to bring a resolution against Supreme Court’s verdict in the election delay case in the National Assembly today on Thursday.
The ruling alliance members decided the action as Premier Shehbaz Sharif chaired a huddle with allies to chalk out the future course of action over the constitutional and legal aspects after the country’s top court declared ECP’s delay of polls ‘unconstitutional’.
Addressing the meeting of the PDM alliance, Prime Minister said a mockery of the Constitution and law is being made as he raised questions over the ruling that further aggravated the existing legal and political crises.
Sharif said that such action with the Constitution had never been witnessed before. He also directed all lawmakers to ensure their attendance during the NA session.
The premier said that the so-called 4-3 order of the top court was not accepted as two judges of Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that the suo motu case in was dismissed by 4-3.
Shehbaz rued that a six-member bench recalled the interim order authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wherein postponement of suo motu cases was ordered till tweaks were made.
Despite the government's dissent against the apex court ruling, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for Punjab polls in line with the court's directives.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 6, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,680
