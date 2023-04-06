Govt set to table resolution in parliament against SC verdict in elections delay case

ISLAMABAD – Coalition government has decided to bring a resolution against Supreme Court’s verdict in the election delay case in the National Assembly today on Thursday.

The ruling alliance members decided the action as Premier Shehbaz Sharif chaired a huddle with allies to chalk out the future course of action over the constitutional and legal aspects after the country’s top court declared ECP’s delay of polls ‘unconstitutional’.

Addressing the meeting of the PDM alliance, Prime Minister said a mockery of the Constitution and law is being made as he raised questions over the ruling that further aggravated the existing legal and political crises.

Sharif said that such action with the Constitution had never been witnessed before. He also directed all lawmakers to ensure their attendance during the NA session.

The premier said that the so-called 4-3 order of the top court was not accepted as two judges of Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that the suo motu case in was dismissed by 4-3.

Shehbaz rued that a six-member bench recalled the interim order authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wherein postponement of suo motu cases was ordered till tweaks were made.

Despite the government's dissent against the apex court ruling, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announc­­ed the schedule for Punjab polls in line with the court's directives.