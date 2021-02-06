Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris
03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
5 February is marked as Kashmir day, and enthusiastically observed nationwide to raise voice for brave and struggling Kashmiris.

As the warpath continues, this year Kashmir faced the worst-ever tyranny in terms of oppression, as Kashmiris were further abused in the wake of pandemic. The disputed territory was placed under a lockdown on August 5, 2019, to avert a backlash against the revocation of the articles that granted special status to Kashmir.

Pakistani celebrities have shown full love on their social media handles. Superstar Humayun Saeed emphasized on the tragic incidents and autocracies that are happening in Kashmir."Azadi - an innocent demand of the people living under siege. The world needs to understand the reality of this human tragedy.... "

"- to everyone in #Kashmir today! You guys are in prayers and never forgotten stand solid like you have, you guys are pure warriors! love. F.", wrote the heartthrob Feroze Khan.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wrote,"We stand with the Kashmiris’ right to #azadi. This mindless bloodshed and gross violation of human rights in Kashmir must come to an end. They can’t be punished endlessly for their cause of self-determination. We are with you "

Faysal Quraishi also tweeted in support of Kashmir, "Who can say it better than Quaid-e-Azam , so I remind all what the father of the nation had said : "Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan And no nation can allow it's Jugular vein to be held by the enemy"

"Humanity is one body. If one part is in pain, the whole will suffer. We feel the pain of our Kashmiri brethren. May freedom return, may peace endure and may the suffering end. At the end of the storm, there is a golden sky.", tweeted Armeena Rana Khan..

Boxer Champion Amir Khan wrote " Pray for Kashmir #KashmirSolidarityDay"

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said Pakistan would remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

Unfortunately, the confinement continues to this day in the name of containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

