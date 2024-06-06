T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma shine as India secures clinical win against Ireland

NEW YORK – Indian team managed to stun Ireland by eight wickets in their second Group A match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, held at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remained exceptional with his knock of 52, including seven boundaries. Rishabh Pant contributed an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, guiding India to chase down the 97-run target in just 12.2 overs.

In first half, Indian bowlers dismantled Ireland for a total of 96. Paul Stirling and his team struggled as the Indian bowling unit delivered an exceptional collective performance.

Gareth Delany was Ireland's top performer with 26 runs, while Josh Little (14), Lorcan Tucker (10), and Curtis Campher (12) were the only other Irish batters to reach double figures.

Hardik Pandya stood out with bowling figures of 3/27, supported by Jasprit Bumrah with 2/6, and Arshdeep Singh who took 2/35. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj each claimed a wicket.

In the run chase, Virat Kohli (1) was dismissed early while opening with Rohit Sharma. Pant joined Rohit and together they built a 54-run partnership. Rohit retired hurt at 52, with Suryakumar Yadav replacing him. The Men in Blue secured the victory in 12.2 overs, with Pant finishing the match with a six.

After second group match, India will now face Pakistan in high octane game at the same venue on June 9.