Search

Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma shine as India secures clinical win against Ireland

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 6 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma shine as India secures clinical win against Ireland
Source: File Photo

NEW YORK – Indian team managed to stun Ireland by eight wickets in their second Group A match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, held at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma remained exceptional with his knock of 52, including seven boundaries. Rishabh Pant contributed an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, guiding India to chase down the 97-run target in just 12.2 overs.

In first half, Indian bowlers dismantled Ireland for a total of 96. Paul Stirling and his team struggled as the Indian bowling unit delivered an exceptional collective performance.

Gareth Delany was Ireland's top performer with 26 runs, while Josh Little (14), Lorcan Tucker (10), and Curtis Campher (12) were the only other Irish batters to reach double figures.

Hardik Pandya stood out with bowling figures of 3/27, supported by Jasprit Bumrah with 2/6, and Arshdeep Singh who took 2/35. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj each claimed a wicket.

In the run chase, Virat Kohli (1) was dismissed early while opening with Rohit Sharma. Pant joined Rohit and together they built a 54-run partnership. Rohit retired hurt at 52, with Suryakumar Yadav replacing him. The Men in Blue secured the victory in 12.2 overs, with Pant finishing the match with a six.

After second group match, India will now face Pakistan in high octane game at the same venue on June 9.

T20 World Cup 2024: Can India and Pakistan meet twice?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:02 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match 2024: Where to watch high ...

08:42 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma shine as India secures clinical win ...

12:18 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Netherlands beat Nepal by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

09:23 AM | 5 Jun, 2024

Setback for Pakistan as Imad Wasim ruled out of T20 World Cup opener ...

11:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Poor selection and management will cost ...

08:01 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Pakistan announce 24-man squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against ...

Sports

09:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan shares details of his 8-year-long love story

07:15 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Rana Sanaullah meets Pakistan Football League delegation

10:36 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict finalists of T20 World Cup ...

12:37 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

01:39 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in T20 World Cup 2024

10:42 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: England vs Scotland match abandoned due to rain

Advertisement

Latest

11:27 AM | 6 Jun, 2024

Chaman DC Office vandalized, highway blocked again after protesters eviction

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 6, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.55.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.15 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45  356.95 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  76.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 182.20 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.50 77.20
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.00 205.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: