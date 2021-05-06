Hasan Ali climbs 15 spots, Babar Azam slips to 9 in ICC Test rankings

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has climbed his career-best rankings while Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dropped down to the ninth spot after he walked back to the pavilion with a golden duck in the first innings against Zimbabwe.

According to the latest ODI chart following the annual update, Pakistani right-arm medium-fast bowler achieved the feat of improving 15 spots after a remarkable performance in the first Test against Zimbabwe in which he managed to take 9 wickets and was named player-of-the-match.

Pakistan captain and top-ranked ODI batsman dropped down three positions. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Henry Nicholls of New Zealand overtook Azam as joint number six players.

Babar Azam has slipped from sixth to ninth in the ICC Test batting rankings following his golden duck against Zimbabwe.https://t.co/DlC6N5ZapA pic.twitter.com/gPVfB6J0yv — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 5, 2021

Shaheens bagged a handsome victory over the Chevrons at Harare but things have gone bad for Azam as he has slipped to 9th position following a golden duck. He is ahead of David Warner, who is 12 points behind the 26-year-old and placed 10.

Meanwhile, Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped two places to 31st while left-arm spinner Nauman Ali improved 12 spots to 54th. Fawad Alam also climbed 31 places to a career-best 47th position after scoring 140 whereas Abid Ali rose six places to 78.

