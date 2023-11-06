  

Pakistan

In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur

02:35 PM | 6 Nov, 2023
In a first, transgender persons issued driving licenses in Rajanpur
RAJANPUR – The traffic police have taken a historic step in Rajanpur as in a first, they have started issued driving licences for motorcycles and rickshaws.

Reports said the people from the transgender community were trained to ride motorcycles and rickshaws by the traffic officials before they entered the test to get licenses.  

Talking to media, the transgender persons recalled how they were ridiculed by some persons when they came to take training for motorcycle riding.

They hoped that the issuances of licenses for bikes and rickshaws would help them to earn livelihood in respectable ways.

Back in June this year, the Punjab Police had issued licenses to around 62 transgender persons for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

The number of driving schools across Punjab had been increased from 32 to 64 in line with the directives for Punjab IGP Usman Anwar.

