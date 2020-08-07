Religious content shouldn't be monetised on YouTube, says Bilal Maqsood

Singer-songwriter Bilal Maqsood has raised a valid point regarding religious content on YouTube and we can't help but agree with him.

Maqsood took to Instagram to and shared that Surahs and Duas shouldn't be monetised on YouTube. He believes that its disrespectful when a recitation is halted by an advertisement.

"Surahs and Duas on YouTube should not be monetised," said the guitarist. " Imagine listening to Surah-e-Rehman and it is interrupted in the middle by a lawn or a cooking oil ad. It's highly disrespectful."

While most fans had the same opinion as the strings musician, some criticised him, saying that the ads help others earn for themselves.

