Religious content shouldn't be monetised on YouTube, says Bilal Maqsood
Share
Singer-songwriter Bilal Maqsood has raised a valid point regarding religious content on YouTube and we can't help but agree with him.
Maqsood took to Instagram to and shared that Surahs and Duas shouldn't be monetised on YouTube. He believes that its disrespectful when a recitation is halted by an advertisement.
"Surahs and Duas on YouTube should not be monetised," said the guitarist. " Imagine listening to Surah-e-Rehman and it is interrupted in the middle by a lawn or a cooking oil ad. It's highly disrespectful."
While most fans had the same opinion as the strings musician, some criticised him, saying that the ads help others earn for themselves.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election ...11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports ...10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain deal with 2 army ...09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits ...09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project?08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show05:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment05:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue: Mahira Khan04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020