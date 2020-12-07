Essential oils that can make you look young

Essential oils are the ethereal extracts of plants that create unique fragrances. Oils are complex mixtures that are extracted from multiple flowers, roots and fruits.

Here we have listed some essential oils that can make your skin glow:

1. Tea Tree

Popular for being one of the best essential oils for acne and blemish-prone skin. This essential oil gives a miraculous result. A fresh, antiseptic and medicinal fragrance that revives regenerates stamina and promotes overall wellbeing.

2. Grapefruit

An intense citrus fragrance that uplifts the human mood, Grapefruit oil is used as an anti-sickness remedy. It helps combat exhaustion particularly for those who are experiencing blemishes and starting to see the first hints of ageing.

3. Rosemary

Rosemary essential oil has a refreshing minty scent. The warming/cooling sensation is reputed to be helpful for soothing redness. Known for its use in hair-care, its skin-toning benefits and improving the circulation, it serves the best for acne and blemish-prone skin.

4. Lavender

A floral scent induced with woody undertone Lavender oil is beneficial for all skin types, especially for mature skin. Lavender can be crucial for decreasing the scars. Moreover, in ancient times, Lavender extracted oils were used to treat Eczema, Psoriasis and blemish-prone skin.

5. Patchouli

This anti-inflammatory and antibacterial antidote Patchouli is perfect for skin over 35 that is prone to blemishes. Extracted from tropical regions of Asia the usage of oil can visibly lighten wrinkles on the skin.

6. Lemon

Lemon oil is a natural ingredient that serves as a home health remedy. Used on a commercial level, lemon oil is often found in mundane skincare products aiding in reducing ageing signs.

7. Sandalwood

Sandalwood oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help in restoring moisture to the skin. The skin requires a hydrating skincare regime which is obtained through sandalwood face mask which gives the skin a plump look and lessens the appearance of fine lines.

8. Ylang-ylang

Fragrances contain Ylang-ylang oil that is an ethereal oil. Assisting in restoring the skin’s proteins and fats it effectively reduces the number of free radicals. The aroma of ylang-ylang oil in aromatherapy is used to enhance memory and thinking skills.

9. Frankincense

Frankincense oil is effective in reducing scarring and stretch marks. Regular use of frankincense may help in even toning of the skin and promoting skin cell growth.

10. Rose

The most luxurious oil, Rose oil has antioxidant characteristics. It reduces puffiness and redness in the skin. Beneficial for skin cell renewal which can keep the skin looking youthful and fresh.