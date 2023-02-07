PEMRA bars TV channels from covering Islamabad's F9 park rape case

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has restricted all satellite channels and media outlets from coverage of the Islamabad rape case.
A notification issued by a media watchdog stated that airing content related to the heinous case can reveal the victim’s identity.
The country’s electronic media regulator noted that some of the TV channels were running reports with regard to the case wherein the identity of the survivor was revealed, calling it a violation of clause 8 of the Pemra Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.
The notification stated, “While exercising powers conferred under Section 27 (a) of the PEMRA Ordinance, 2002, as amended by Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, broadcast/rebroadcast of news/reports with regard to F-9 Park Islamabad incident is PROHIBITED, with immediate effect”.
It also warned that the license of the TV channel may be suspended without any show-cause notice in the public interest.
Rape case in capital sparks outrage
The heinous incident has drawn anger from human rights activists, social media users, and the masses as people called for a stern punishment to the culprits.
Amid the condemnations, Chairman Human Rights Committee has also taken notice of the incident and demanded a detailed report to be submitted to parliament.
