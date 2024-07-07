Pakistan pays tribute to Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan armed forces paid rich tributes to Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan, on the 25th martyrdom anniversary.
In a statement, the army's media wing ISPR said armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider.
Lalak Jan, who hailed from Northern Light Infantry regiment, demonstrated unwavering courage and selflessness, laying down his life in the line of duty during the Kargil conflict in 1999.
It said valour and altruism of Havaldar Lalak Jan continue to inspire future generations of brave soldiers. The highest honour is bestowed upon those who sacrifice their lives for the nation’s defence, ISPR said.
Army said nation remains forever grateful to its valiant soldiers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the motherland at all costs.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 7, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
