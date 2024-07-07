Pakistan pays tribute to Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan armed forces paid rich tributes to Kargil war hero Havaldar Lalak Jan, on the 25th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, the army's media wing ISPR said armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan, Nishan-e-Haider.

Lalak Jan, who hailed from Northern Light Infantry regiment, demonstrated unwavering courage and selflessness, laying down his life in the line of duty during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

It said valour and altruism of Havaldar Lalak Jan continue to inspire future generations of brave soldiers. The highest honour is bestowed upon those who sacrifice their lives for the nation’s defence, ISPR said.

Army said nation remains forever grateful to its valiant soldiers for their unwavering commitment to protecting the motherland at all costs.