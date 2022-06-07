Jemima's much-awaited rom-com starring Sajal Aly finally has a release date
In a major surprise for fans, the highly-anticipated British cross-cultural romance starring Sajal Aly What’s Love Got To Do With It has finally got a release date.
The post by the studio reads, “We're delighted to announce that What's Love Got to Do With It? will be released in cinemas on January 27th 2023.”
Ecstatic Sajal also reacted to the development as she posted a story on Instagram, sharing news with fans on social media.
The project features Sajal Aly, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Aly, Mim Shaikh, and Asim Chaudhry and has been written by Jemima Goldsmith – the former wife of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
The plot of the movie surrounded Zoe's (James) expedition on filming a documentary on his friend Kazim’s (Latif) arranged marriage journey. In the movie, Zoe filmed the journey from London to Lahore as he sets off to marry a stranger.
The soundtrack features the famous Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who gave two songs for the project and will also make an appearance in it.
