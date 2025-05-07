Coas Munir Lauds Paf For Foiling Indian Aggression

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir arrived at Air Headquarters, where he was warmly received by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, said ISPR.

The army chief paid tribute to the Air Chief and the valiant personnel of the Pakistan Air Force for successfully thwarting Indian Air Force aggression.

He highly appreciated the PAF for once again proving its mettle by shooting down multiple enemy aircraft. The Army Chief also praised the excellent coordination among the three armed services.

During the meeting, it was reaffirmed that no one would be allowed to violate Pakistan’s territorial integrity, and anyone attempting to do so would face serious consequences.