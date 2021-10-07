Pakistan’s tallest man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest man Muhammad Ijaz dies at 42
Share

BHAKKAR – Muhammad Ijaz, the tallest man in Pakistan, has died in Punjab’s Bhakkar district at 42.

The deceased family said the man, who stood eight-foot two inches, died on Wednesday after suffering from a bone disorder for years. The funeral prayer will be offered at the native village tomorrow.

His brother, Abdul Hameed, told a media outlet that the funeral prayers will be offered in his native village, Thala Sarin. The district government had also fixed a monthly stipend for him as he was unable to earn a livelihood.

The hip bone of Ijaz was broken in an accident which makes his right leg shorter than the other one.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s second tallest person, Naseer Soomro who is seven foot nine inches, is also suffering from chronic lung disease. The provincial government earlier announced to bear the expenses of treatment of Nsseer who hails from Sindh’s Shikarpur district.

Sindh govt to pay for treatment of Pakistan’s ... 08:50 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced that it will bear the expenses of treatment of Pakistan’s ...

Sindh Health Minister issued directives for his treatment at Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi at the provincial government’s expense. In 2018, he was put on a ventilator at a private hospital due to some breathing issues.

More From This Category
Teamup and Pakistan mission society announce the ...
11:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Pakistan Army helicopters, troops involved in ...
10:48 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Lahore court declares Ayesha Sana proclaimed ...
10:29 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
US diplomat Wendy Sherman due in Islamabad today
09:52 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 28,000 ...
09:11 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in ...
08:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lahore court declares Ayesha Sana proclaimed offender in cybercrime case
10:29 AM | 7 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr