Search

Pakistan

ECP likely to announce election schedule on Dec 14

Web Desk
11:30 AM | 8 Dec, 2023
ECP likely to announce election schedule on Dec 14

Amidst escalating political fervour, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to unveil the long-awaited schedule for the general elections on December 14. 

The upcoming polls are set to occur on February 8 next year.

The electoral body recently finalised the delimitation list, a significant milestone paving the way for the election announcement. It is currently in the conclusive phase of appointing district returning officers, returning officers, and assistant officers in compliance with the Elections Act, 2017.

In adherence to Sections 50 and 51 of the Elections Act, each district or specified area will have a designated district returning officer, while each constituency for assembly elections will have a returning officer.

Provincial election commissioners and the Election Commission Secretariat have compiled lists of government officers for election duties. Their appointments will be followed by specialized election-related training.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in his National Voters Day message, confirmed the successful completion of printing and distribution of the final electoral rolls. He assured the public of the ECP’s comprehensive understanding of its constitutional and legal obligations regarding elections.

CEC Raja emphasised the commission’s readiness and commitment to ensuring voters’ security, privacy, and transparency throughout the electoral process. He encouraged public participation in shaping a promising future through voting.

Addressing speculation about potential election delays, the Finance Division released Rs17.4 billion to the ECP for poll arrangements, underscoring the commitment to the scheduled elections.

Solangi assures general elections to be held on February 8

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

05:13 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

ECP to issue election schedule in a few days, says CEC Sikandar Sultan

10:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UHS revises MBBS, BDS admissions schedule in Punjab for session ...

09:01 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase natural gas tariff by more than 137 ...

02:44 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

General elections 2023: Finance ministry releases additional Rs17.4 ...

09:19 AM | 5 Dec, 2023

ECP approaches interior ministry for Pakistan Army deployment during ...

03:52 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Election schedule to be issued 54 days prior to polls date, says CEC

Advertisement

Latest

11:30 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

ECP likely to announce election schedule on Dec 14

Horoscope

09:16 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 8, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.23 765.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.89 40.29
Danish Krone DKK 41.19 41.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.71 930.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.02 61.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.54 176.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.05 26.35
Omani Riyal OMR 739.62 747.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.22 78.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.12 27.42
Swiss Franc CHF 324.94 327.44
Thai Bhat THB 8.06 8.21

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increase; Check out latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 December 2023

On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,583

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: