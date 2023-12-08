ECP likely to announce election schedule on Dec 14

Amidst escalating political fervour, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to unveil the long-awaited schedule for the general elections on December 14.

The upcoming polls are set to occur on February 8 next year.

The electoral body recently finalised the delimitation list, a significant milestone paving the way for the election announcement. It is currently in the conclusive phase of appointing district returning officers, returning officers, and assistant officers in compliance with the Elections Act, 2017.

In adherence to Sections 50 and 51 of the Elections Act, each district or specified area will have a designated district returning officer, while each constituency for assembly elections will have a returning officer.

Provincial election commissioners and the Election Commission Secretariat have compiled lists of government officers for election duties. Their appointments will be followed by specialized election-related training.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in his National Voters Day message, confirmed the successful completion of printing and distribution of the final electoral rolls. He assured the public of the ECP’s comprehensive understanding of its constitutional and legal obligations regarding elections.

CEC Raja emphasised the commission’s readiness and commitment to ensuring voters’ security, privacy, and transparency throughout the electoral process. He encouraged public participation in shaping a promising future through voting.

Addressing speculation about potential election delays, the Finance Division released Rs17.4 billion to the ECP for poll arrangements, underscoring the commitment to the scheduled elections.