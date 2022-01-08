Pakistan reports 1,345 new Covid infections, daily positivity rate hovers around 3pc

ISLAMABAD – Alarm bells are ringing for Pakistan as the country has reported 1,345 cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics from the country’s nerve center on Covid, at least 1 person died of the virus in the last 24 hours while the overall toll has now surged to 28,962 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,302,486.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,537 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 2.89 percent.

Statistics 8 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,537

Positive Cases: 1345

Positivity %: 2.89%

Deaths :1

Patients on Critical Care: 629 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 8, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was 629. Around 246 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,258,332.

As many as 485,782 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 447,082 in Punjab, 181,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,167 in Islamabad, 33,657 in Balochistan, 34,696 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,077 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,678 in Sindh, 5,941 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 747 in Azad Kashmir, 366 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Covid positivity rate in Karachi tops 10pc as Omicron cases multiply

Amid the surge in Omicron cases, the positivity rate in the country's largest metropolis Karachi has doubled in one week to cross 10 percent.

Data from the Sindh health department showed that the positivity rate in Karachi was 4.74pc on December 31, 2021, while the positivity rate was recorded at 10.25pc on Friday.