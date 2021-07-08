World’s deepest swimming pool opens in Dubai (VIDEO)

The world’s deepest swimming pool that has a dept of 60 metres has been opening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, opened Deep Dive Dubai, which features the attraction, Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood on Wednesday.

The Guinness World Records has also verified it as the world’s deepest swimming pool that holds 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, Khaleej Times reported.

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

The pool features a sunken city comprising an apartment and arcade that divers can explore.

Equipped with modern water filter technology, it features the region’s largest underwater film studio with 56 underwater cameras fitted in it.