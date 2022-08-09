Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing

Lollywood diva Eshal Fayyaz rose to prominence as she made her presence felt with her successful drama serial ‘Abroo' and film 'Kaaf Kangana'.

The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user who is praised for her effortlessly chic style and acting talent. However, nowadays her bold style is under public scrutiny.

After her latest pictures went viral, the keyboard warriors bashed her in the comment section and questioned her wardrobe choices when she posed in a western outfit. Here is how she responded to the moral brigade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshal Fayyaz (@ieshalworld)

On the work front, Eshal Fayyaz has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Bebasi co-starring Alizeh Shah and Ali Rehman Khan.