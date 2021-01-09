Pakistan reports 2,007 fresh coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,007 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

The national tally of infections has surged to 499,517 while the death toll from the infection has soared to 10,598.

As of Saturday, there are 33,475 active cases of Covid-19 in Pakistan. The national positivity ratio stands at 4.91.

455,445 have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

Sindh ranks at the top with the most number of cases following by Punjab and other provinces while Punjab ranks at the top with high death toll across Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan has established its first coronavirus vaccination centre in Taralai area of the federal capital.

Citizens can register themselves for the vaccination by signing up on helpline 1166. Keeping a special chiller at the centre to secure the vaccine, the federal health ministry has also set up a training centre for the vaccinators at the venue in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Britain declares emergency in London over out of control situation due to the new variant of coronavirus in London. Sadiq Khan, London Mayor from the opposition Labour Party, said hospital beds in the capital would run out within the next few weeks because the spread of the virus was out of control:

We are declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at a crisis point.