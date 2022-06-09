Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Share
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their performances, they now amuse fans with their offscreen antics.
Recently, the Qayamat actor left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where he leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull his co-star's leg.
In the video, Ahsan and Saba's cute banter is definitely amusing as it leaves the fans eager to see how the duo's current drama Fraud's story is unveiled.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by the famous director Saqib Khan, the drama serial Fraud has been penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah who also wrote popular shows Cheekh and Pyar Ka Sadqay.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has graced the big screens with her spectacular performance in the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli.
Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.
Saba Qamar opens up about quitting acting after ... 06:29 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistani model and top actor Saba Qamar lately appeared on a show where she explained her reasons for quitting the ...
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- BoP Junior National Tennis Championship: Bilal Asim bags brace of ...09:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Karachi police start probe into Aamir Liaquat’s death09:23 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- South Korea to provide $1b loan to Pakistan08:53 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts08:31 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video08:06 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary diagnosed with breast cancer ...06:45 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities react to Aamir Liaquat's sudden death05:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania expresses deep sorrow over his ...05:34 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022