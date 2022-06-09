Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
08:31 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan's latest BTS video wins hearts
Source: Saba Qamar / Ahsan Khan (Instagram)
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their performances, they now amuse fans with their offscreen antics.

Recently, the Qayamat actor left the fans delighted as he shared a BTS video where he leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull his co-star's leg.

In the video, Ahsan and Saba's cute banter is definitely amusing as it leaves the fans eager to see how the duo's current drama Fraud's story is unveiled.

Directed by the famous director Saqib Khan, the drama serial Fraud has been penned by the talented Zanjabeel Asim Shah who also wrote popular shows Cheekh and Pyar Ka Sadqay.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has graced the big screens with her spectacular performance in the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

Saba Qamar opens up about quitting acting after ... 06:29 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

Pakistani model and top actor Saba Qamar lately appeared on a show where she explained her reasons for quitting the ...

