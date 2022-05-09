Namra Shahid looks stunning at her dreamy Walima ceremony
Pakistan's rising Namra Shahid has shared beautiful pictures from her Walima ceremony; and needless to say, the photos and videos from her wedding celebration are winning hearts.
The Romeo Weds Heer actor looked exquisite in a heavily embellished silver outfit by ace designer Elna with diamond-studded jewels.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner posted a captivating video of the newlyweds as they danced the night away at their dreamy reception.
"Beautiful night ❤️ dancing with love of my life @zackhar ???? ALLHUMDULIALLAH ???????????? Wearing @elancouturepk", captioned Namra.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Namra Shahid was praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht e Khaak starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.
Namra Shahid looks breathtaking in Mayun ... 03:32 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot recently in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and ...
