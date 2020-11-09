Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80
Share
Alex Trebek, the beloved and legendary host of game show Jeopardy! died from pancreatic cancer Sunday.
He was 80 years old and had been hosting Jeopardy! since 1984.
The show took to Twitter to release a statement, saying: “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”
He was surrounded by close family members and friends at the time of his death.
Trebek announced the news of battling stage-four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.
The seven-time Emmy award winner, was contracted to continue hosting until 2022 and presented it while he was receiving treatment.
The longtime host is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and children, Matthew and Emily.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Top Chinese envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss regional ...03:58 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan reopens application for Kamyab Jawan Program – Here’s ...03:34 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Lahore second most polluted city in the world as AQI mounts to 44802:57 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to Japan02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020