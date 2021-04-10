PAKvSA: Shaheens all set to trounce depleted Proteas in first T20I today
Share
JOHANNESBURG – Pakistan team all set to trounce depleted South Africa in first T20I today.
Both teams will take the field for the first T20I and the match will begin at 17:30 PST scheduled to be played at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
This will be the start of a four-match T20I series with two games scheduled to take place at the Wanderers Stadium after which the rest will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Green Shirts hope to carry forward their winning momentum from the One Day International (ODI) series.
Meanwhile, South Africa enters the series after stirring controversy as five key players will miss the series in order to play Indian Premier League franchises.
PAKvSA: Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ODI ... 09:13 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
CENTURION – Pakistan on Wednesday sealed a comfortable series victory over South Africa, defeating the hosts in ...
On the other hand, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will become the second Pakistani player and sixth overall to feature in 100 T20Is when he takes the field today.
Mohammad Hafeez to play his 100th T20I tomorrow against South Africa, let's recap some typically stylish @MHafeez22 strokeplay and bowling! #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/wThHIlZoRd— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 9, 2021
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam (Captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.
South Africa Squad
Heinrich Klaasen (Captain, wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams and Wihan Lubbe
Series schedule
April 10 — 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
April 12 — 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
April 14 — 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria
April 16 — 4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria
Fakhar Zaman sets new ODI record, leaves behind ... 09:01 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday scored his sixth One-Day International (ODI) century and became the ...
- Norway PM slapped with fine for celebrating birthday amid Covid ...01:53 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Ayushmann Khurrana pays a poetic tribute to Irrfan Khan at Filmfare ...01:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Minor girl gang-raped and filmed by four in Karachi01:07 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- O, A level students approach SHC to cancel physical exams amid Covid ...12:20 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA: Shaheens all set to trounce depleted Proteas in first T20I ...11:49 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Dar’s latest Instagram post is the ...07:43 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi teaches belly dance moves to Maniesh Paul (VIDEO)06:00 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Shaniera Akram pens down heartfelt note for her daughter, Wasim Akram04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021