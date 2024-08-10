Memon likely to replace Tessori as Sindh governor

KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reached an agreement to replace Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori with Bashir Memon, the provincial president of the PML-N.
Media reports suggest that the governor could be replaced within a few days.
Bashir Memon, ex-director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), confirmed the reports that he has been considered for the position of Sindh governor.
Memon was appointed the PML-N Sindh's president on November 7, 2023, while Tessori took the oath of his office on October 10, 2022.
Kamran Tessori, who has been closely associated with MQM-P, a coalition partner of the PML-N-led federal government, was reportedly not consulted about this potential change.
Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for MQM-P said discussion regarding the change of governor was not underway at any level.
"Centre has not contacted us yet in this regard," the party spokesperson added.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.