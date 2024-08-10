Memon likely to replace Tessori as Sindh governor

KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have reached an agreement to replace Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori with Bashir Memon, the provincial president of the PML-N.

Media reports suggest that the governor could be replaced within a few days.

Bashir Memon, ex-director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), confirmed the reports that he has been considered for the position of Sindh governor.

Memon was appointed the PML-N Sindh's president on November 7, 2023, while Tessori took the oath of his office on October 10, 2022.

Kamran Tessori, who has been closely associated with MQM-P, a coalition partner of the PML-N-led federal government, was reportedly not consulted about this potential change.

Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for MQM-P said discussion regarding the change of governor was not underway at any level.

"Centre has not contacted us yet in this regard," the party spokesperson added.