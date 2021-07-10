Dogs involved in Karachi DHA attack to be put down as parties reach agreement

KARACHI – Two of the canines that injured a senior lawyer in Karachi's DHA will be euthanized and not returned to their owner as the two parties have reached an agreement.

Reports in local news suggest the dogs' owner has reached an out-of-court settlement, agreeing to put down the deadly pooches in a humanly way without any pain, besides donating Rs1 million to an NGO as compensation.

The compromise agreement dated July 6 stated that Akhtar decided to forgive the dogs' owner for the sake of Allah on some conditions. According to the agreement made, the latter would also offer an unconditional apology to the victim Mirza Akhter Ali.

The owner, Humayun Khan, is also barred from keepign wild animals as pets now onwards and he would have to approach Clifton Cantonment Board in case he has to keep a dog as a pet. The owner could only accompany dogs in future in the presence of a trainer, the agreement said.

Two handlers arrested after pet dogs maul senior ... 01:25 PM | 22 Jun, 2021 KARACHI – Police in the Sindh capital have apprehended two of the dog handlers identified as Fahad and Ali after ...

South SSP (Investigation) Imran Mirza confirmed that the two sides had reached an agreement and said police would dispose of the case accordingly.

Earlier, a harrowing clip had gone viral on social media showing an elderly man getting mauled by the two pet dogs last month. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera, which showed the giant canines pouncing on the poor man to the ground while he was out for a walk. The victim got severe injuries from the dogs before being rescued by local residents.