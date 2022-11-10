Malala and husband Asser Malik get candid about their marriage

Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik have some important news on their first anniversary.

In their latest Instagram video, Yousafzai and Malik started off with a strong note: “There’s something really important we need to tell you” but soon the scene was cut to bloopers.

The couple said, “We’ve been married for one year and on our anniversary...cause this is serious,” before they finally addressed some comments.

Malala said, “I can’t wait for everyone who, not wrongly, fancies Malala’s husband to say he isn’t worth sh*t when they find out he’s 5’7.”

Correcting, Malik responded, “Guys, I’m 5’11, okay, 5’11.” Malala giigled and added, “But not 6.”

Yousafzai further read, “Malala’s husband is so hot, I can’t believe growing up people said boys wouldn’t like you if you’re a feminist and then Malala said actually that’s not true."

Malik further took the lead and said, "Malala’s husband really is tagging along to all important events with her, taking pics must be so fun for him,” to which he replied, “yeah."

Yousafzai added, “From now on can everyone refer to Malala’s husband as Malala’s husband or perhaps he can change his last name to Malala because I have forgotten his name already.

"Guys I thought we were calling him Mr Malala,” she responded with a chuckle.

Malik concluded the video by saying, “This one might be the worst one yet. Why does Malala overpack her suitcases every single time and make her husband carry them?”

The couple burst into laughter and she said, “Stop it, stop making up [things]."

For those unversed, the couple tied the knot in November last year. Malik is the general manager of the PCB’s High Performance Centre. The pair had a small nikkah ceremony at the Yousafzai residence in Birmingham.