IHC rejects plea seeking treason trial against Imran Khan, probe into 'threat letter'
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected the plea seeking an investigation into a “foreign threat” letter and trial of former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers under treason charges.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minahllah issued the verdict on the petition filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider after Imran Khan was removed from the office through a no-confidence vote.
In his petition, he had sought directions to the federal government for probing the contents of the cable sent by the Ambassador of Pakistan in the USA to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He had also sought proceedings under the High Treason (Punishment) Act,1973 against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and former Pakistani ambassador Asad Majeed Khan. He also urged the court to place the their names of the Exit Control List.
During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the controversy stirred by Imran Khan by brandishing a “threat letter” damaged Pakistan’s relations with the US.
He added that the former premier also claimed that the threat was issued to his government by US Assistant Secretary of State for the South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.
Saying the US has rejected the allegations, the petitioner requested the court to issue orders for an investigation into the diplomatic cable.
Maulvi Iqbal Haider by Khawaja Burhan
In its verdict, Justice Athar Minallah said that the court “is satisfied that the petition is frivolous and the petitioner has unjustifiably attempted to make the cable controversial”.
Rejecting Haider’s petition, the court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on him.
