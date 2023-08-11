Search

Bulls rule PSX as index gains over 1000 points

Web Desk 11:31 AM | 11 Aug, 2023
Source: File photo

KARACHI – In a striking surge, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index has broken through the prestigious 48,000 points barrier, surging with remarkable momentum. Within the opening hours of the final trading day of the week, the index recorded a robust gain of over 1,000 points.

This upward trajectory of the PSX owes much to an array of favorable factors, among which stands out the substantial investment commitments from Gulf nations, an impressive collective sum of $25 billion.

A tide of optimism has swept through the market, ignited by reports detailing the potential influx of strategic investments from Gulf countries. One notable highlight is the prospect of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in a monumental copper mining venture located in western Pakistan.

This mining project, an elaborate creation with a cost of $7 billion, has attracted significant attention. Insights from insiders suggest that negotiations between Saudi Arabia and project stakeholders are actively underway.

Simultaneously, separate conversations are reaching an advanced stage. Saudi officials and their Pakistani counterparts are in discussions to establish a cutting-edge Saudi oil refinery within Pakistan’s borders.

This ambitious endeavor, anticipated to carry a substantial price tag of up to $14 billion, holds the potential to considerably enhance the economic rapport between the two nations.

Adding to this momentum is a milestone achievement: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently granted approval for an innovative scheme to address the persistent circular debt concerns within the gas sector.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

