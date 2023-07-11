Kuwait decides to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in Swedish language after desecration incident

KUWAIT CITY – The Kuwaiti government has decided to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in the Swedish language following a desecration incident in Sweden.

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to promote the tolerant nature of the true Islamic faith.

Reports said the Public Authority for Public Care has been assigned the task to print and publish the holy book in Swedish language.

In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these copies will be distributed in Sweden with the objective of disseminating Islamic principles, values, and fostering positive coexistence among all individuals.

The move aims at promoting love, tolerance, and peace, besides discouraging feelings of hatred, extremism, and religious intolerance.