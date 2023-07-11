Search

Pakistan

Kuwait decides to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in Swedish language after desecration incident

04:03 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Kuwait decides to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in Swedish language after desecration incident
Source: File Photo

KUWAIT CITY – The Kuwaiti government has decided to print 100,000 copies of Holy Quran in the Swedish language following a desecration incident in Sweden. 

The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers in line with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to promote the tolerant nature of the true Islamic faith. 

Reports said the Public Authority for Public Care has been assigned the task to print and publish the holy book in Swedish language.

In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these copies will be distributed in Sweden with the objective of disseminating Islamic principles, values, and fostering positive coexistence among all individuals. 

The move aims at promoting love, tolerance, and peace, besides discouraging feelings of hatred, extremism, and religious intolerance.

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

