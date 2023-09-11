Original or copy pasted? Fans express mixed reactions to SRK's Jawan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has become the first Hindi film to earn more than INR 384 Crore in just 3 days, but critics aren't happy for a certain reason!
Jawan hit theaters worldwide on 7th September and managed to create waves all over the world with its release, however, a number of cinema-goers have claimed that Khan's latest action flick is a copy of old South Indian films.
Social media users believe Khan's Jawan is a blend of Ajith Kumar starrer Arrambam, and Thaai Naadu, which was released in 1989 and starred Sathyaraj in a double role, similar to Khan's father and son in Jawan. Thaai Naadu was directed by R. Aravindraj.
According to Indian media reports, netizens have drawn comparisons between the films and found many similarities.
"Aarambam movie copy thaan jawan"
Atlee to Ajith fans : pic.twitter.com/9LSczWnLPI
Can anyone please confirm whether #Jawan copied scene from #Apocalypto ?
Story- copied
Poster- copied
That's jawan movie pic.twitter.com/YDECousNlJ
#Jawan scenes copied from other movies? ????#JawanReview pic.twitter.com/i5FGsqLBm4— RUDRA???? (@invincibl39) September 7, 2023
Sach a crap movie big disappointed ????all copy of South movies n aakhari rasta #jawan Bollywood ,Hollywood ki movie remake kar kark #srk..ab Bollywood ki bhi remake karenge wah Or blame salman pe karoge atleast he do official remake , jawan ke uske fan s or paid review wale
Other than Khan, Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others. With a special appearance from Deepika Padukone, Jawan was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 11, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,630
