Original or copy pasted? Fans express mixed reactions to SRK's Jawan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has become the first Hindi film to earn more than INR 384 Crore in just 3 days, but critics aren't happy for a certain reason!

Jawan hit theaters worldwide on 7th September and managed to create waves all over the world with its release, however, a number of cinema-goers have claimed that Khan's latest action flick is a copy of old South Indian films.

Social media users believe Khan's Jawan is a blend of Ajith Kumar starrer Arrambam, and Thaai Naadu, which was released in 1989 and starred Sathyaraj in a double role, similar to Khan's father and son in Jawan. Thaai Naadu was directed by R. Aravindraj.

According to Indian media reports, netizens have drawn comparisons between the films and found many similarities.

"Aarambam movie copy thaan jawan"



Atlee to Ajith fans : pic.twitter.com/9LSczWnLPI — C r a z y _ B o y ????️ (@crazy_boy__65) September 7, 2023

Story- copied

Poster- copied



That's jawan movie pic.twitter.com/YDECousNlJ — Samira (@Logical_Girll) September 6, 2023

Sach a crap movie big disappointed ????all copy of South movies n aakhari rasta #jawan Bollywood ,Hollywood ki movie remake kar kark #srk..ab Bollywood ki bhi remake karenge wah Or blame salman pe karoge atleast he do official remake , jawan ke uske fan s or paid review wale pic.twitter.com/AfUL9xdfZA — Muskan (@beingsalmankhan) biggest fan ???????? (@drmuskan1676992) September 7, 2023

Other than Khan, Jawan stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among others. With a special appearance from Deepika Padukone, Jawan was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.