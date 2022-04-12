US responds as Shehbaz Sharif elected new Pakistan PM

09:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2022
US responds as Shehbaz Sharif elected new Pakistan PM
Source: @shehbazsharif_Instagram
Share

WASHINGTON – A prosperous and democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki commented after Shehbaz Sharif was elected as new prime minister of Pakistan.

In a regular press briefing on Monday, she said: “We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is”.

A day earlier, the National Assembly of Pakistan elected Sharif its new leader of the House after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote.

Khan has repeatedly been alleged that the foreign conspiracy to topple his government was hatched by the US that used the joint Opposition against him. However, Washington has rejected the allegations baseless.

When asked about the possibility of telephonic contacts between President Joe Biden and Shehabaz, she replied: “I don’t have a prediction of a call at this point of time. Obviously, those are assessments made day by day and especially after new leaders are elected”.

“Of course, we have a long, strong and abiding relationship with Pakistan, an important security relationship and that will continue under new leaders,” Psaki added.

Earlier, Turkey and India have felicitated PM Shehbaz Sharif over his victory. 

Shehbaz Sharif elected 23rd Prime Minister of ... 04:57 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been elected as the ...

More From This Category
Turkish president greets Shehbaz on his election ...
11:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Indian PM Modi felicitates Pakistan's newly ...
09:51 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistani authorities deny reports of a US drone ...
09:37 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan's 23rd Prime ...
09:32 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz offers to resign if foreign conspiracy ...
08:13 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's ...
07:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Has Aamir Liaquat divorced third wife Dania Shah?
10:58 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr