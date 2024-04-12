Search

Pakistan

Zardari discusses security challenges, cooperation in call with Iranian President Raisi

Web Desk
09:14 AM | 12 Apr, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and both sides shared views on enhancing the exchange of information to overcome security challenges.

A statement shared by President House said Zardari and his Iranian counterpart held exchanged greetings on Eidul Fitr.

Zardari extended condolences to Iran for the loss of lives in the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus. He also expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Zardari assured Tehran of Islamabad's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and invited President Raisi to visit Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of exchanging information to address security challenges.

President Zardari earlier highlighted the need for promoting barter trade and economic relations with Iran. He reiterated these views during a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasizing the potential for expanding economic cooperation.

The neighboring countries have a long history of cooperation in various fields, including economic, cultural, and political spheres. Both countries have collaborated on issues of mutual interest, such as security, trade, and regional stability.

