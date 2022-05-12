PAF chief visits Air War College in Islamabad
10:36 AM | 12 May, 2022
PAF chief visits Air War College in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited PAF Air War College in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the Air War Course participants, Zaheer Ahmed Baber paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.

The Air Chief underlined the need of meeting modern challenges as the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation of technological advancement, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said we must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains”.

The Air Chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be a dynamic and resilient aerospace force.

