PAF chief visits Air War College in Islamabad
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visited PAF Air War College in Islamabad on Wednesday.
Addressing the Air War Course participants, Zaheer Ahmed Baber paid rich tribute to sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for the defence and security of the motherland.
The Air Chief underlined the need of meeting modern challenges as the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation of technological advancement, reported Radio Pakistan.
10 May, 2022: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal today. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui, President Air War College Institute. pic.twitter.com/CsUp8B85XL— DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) May 10, 2022
He said we must work hard to keep abreast of latest developments in perpetual cyber warfare and info ops-domains”.
The Air Chief urged the course participants to put in their best for the achievement of PAF vision to be a dynamic and resilient aerospace force.
Air Marshal Zahid Mahmood appointed vice chief of ... 02:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air ...
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- FIA decides not to prosecute money laundering case against PM ...01:22 PM | 12 May, 2022
-
- Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh ...11:40 AM | 12 May, 2022
- IHC refers social media laws to National Assembly for review11:09 AM | 12 May, 2022
- PAF chief visits Air War College in Islamabad10:36 AM | 12 May, 2022
- Humaima Malick and Zahid Ahmed share their two cents on banning ...09:55 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat proves to be the queen of sass in her latest video09:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Ali Gul Pir’s parody of Hira and Mani goes viral08:55 PM | 11 May, 2022
-
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022