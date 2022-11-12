Sonia Shamroz takes charge as first woman DPO in KP’s Battagram
01:14 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sonia Shamroz takes charge as first woman DPO in KP’s Battagram
PESHAWAR – A woman police officer, Sonia Shamroz Khan, has become the first female to serve as a District Police Officer (DPO) in the Battagram region of the country’s northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decorated officer, who earlier served as a district police officer in Lower Chitral, was posted to Battagram in the latest reshuffle.

Shamroz, who joined the force in 2013, took charge of her office and visited Police Lines, where she gets salutations from junior officers. She later visited the monument of martyred cops and offered prayers.

During her interaction with the Battagram force, Sonia stressed accountability within the force, and she mentioned appreciating the performing officers and warned negligent ones.

The new district police officer, who hailed from Abbottabad, also vowed to take on drug peddlers, timber mafia, and other culprits.

Earlier in 2019, Sonia became the first woman principal, appointed at the police training centre in Mansehra. She previously served as superintendent of police (SP) in Abbottabad and was also awarded a ‘shooting fellowship’ in the United Kingdom in September.

