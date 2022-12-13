FM Bilawal to embark on US visit on Dec 14 to chair G77 moot

set to meet high-level US government officials, UN chief
Web Desk
09:51 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Source: Foreign Office
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a week-long official visit to the United States on December 14 (Wednesday).

In a statement, the Foreign Office said during his week-long visit till December 21, Mr. Bhutto will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of G-77 and China, in New York.

It said the agenda of the Conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining sustainable development goals after the Covid pandemic, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.

Besides attending the moot, FM will call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism.

The chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party will also hold meetings with high-level state officials in Washington, Congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington, FO said.

Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022

