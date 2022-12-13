FM Bilawal to embark on US visit on Dec 14 to chair G77 moot
set to meet high-level US government officials, UN chief
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on a week-long official visit to the United States on December 14 (Wednesday).
In a statement, the Foreign Office said during his week-long visit till December 21, Mr. Bhutto will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of G-77 and China, in New York.
It said the agenda of the Conference includes a discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining sustainable development goals after the Covid pandemic, climate-induced disasters, and geopolitical developments.
Besides attending the moot, FM will call on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and will participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism.
‘Secret’ meeting speculation swirls as FM ... 11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari landed in Washington on Sunday and boarded a car ...
The chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party will also hold meetings with high-level state officials in Washington, Congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members in Washington, FO said.
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
- PM’ son Suleman Shehbaz gets 14-day protective bail10:17 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- FM Bilawal to embark on US visit on Dec 14 to chair G77 moot09:51 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- BISE Lahore announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)09:29 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:42 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 December 202208:20 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Is the 'halal beer' really halal?11:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains how actors are destroying Indian cinema11:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Fahad Mustafa tells why he looks for 'pretty ladies' only on his show08:29 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022