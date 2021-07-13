Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in salaries of all civil servants
Web Desk
08:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in salaries of all civil servants
Share

GILGIT – The Gilgit-Baltistan government has notified an ad hoc allowance of 10 percent of the basic salary of all civil servants while the minimum salary for contingent paid employees has been fixed at Rs20,000.

The Finance Departnebt issued a slew of notifications on Monday after the approval from GB Assembly and governor.

A notification states that the Accountant General of Pakistan and the District Accounts Offices have been asked to pay a monthly salary of Rs20,000 to contingent workers upon showing Covid-19 vaccine certificates from July.

The government has also approved to pay Rs1500 per month in the form of risk allowance to the constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors of the police department.

As per another notification, all uniformed employees from Grade-1 to 21 will get Rs14,400 per annum.

All notifications will be effective from July 1, 2021.

Pakistan approves 15% special allowance for its ... 06:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the summary seeking a 15% special allowance of the basic ...

More From This Category
Usman Mirza’s remand in Islamabad assault case ...
08:57 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Captain, 25, among two Pakistan Army personnel ...
07:25 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Pakistan approves 15% special allowance for its ...
06:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
PM Imran’s cabinet decides against lifting ban ...
05:48 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Afghan Peace possible when all stakeholders sit ...
03:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
PM Imran set to reshuffle cabinet after Eidul ...
02:58 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan
07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr