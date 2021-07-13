Gilgit-Baltistan notifies 10% increase in salaries of all civil servants

GILGIT – The Gilgit-Baltistan government has notified an ad hoc allowance of 10 percent of the basic salary of all civil servants while the minimum salary for contingent paid employees has been fixed at Rs20,000.

The Finance Departnebt issued a slew of notifications on Monday after the approval from GB Assembly and governor.

A notification states that the Accountant General of Pakistan and the District Accounts Offices have been asked to pay a monthly salary of Rs20,000 to contingent workers upon showing Covid-19 vaccine certificates from July.

The government has also approved to pay Rs1500 per month in the form of risk allowance to the constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors of the police department.

As per another notification, all uniformed employees from Grade-1 to 21 will get Rs14,400 per annum.

All notifications will be effective from July 1, 2021.