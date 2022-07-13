Pakistan decides to cut petrol, diesel prices for public relief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to pass on the full benefits of the decreasing oil prices in global market to the people with full transparency.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on fuel prices, adding that the people spent a difficult time, and now they have the right to get full relief.

The premier said the government will take every step for provision of relief to the masses who suffered heavily because of inflation caused by the previous government.

I have ordered Ministries of Petroleum & Finance to pass on the reduction in the prices of POL products in the international market to people. They have faced economic difficulties & the relief is their right. With Allah's grace, we will continue to bring ease in their lives, IA. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 12, 2022

The new prices are likely to come into effect from July 16.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the summary to reduce petroleum prices will be sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for necessary action on Wednesday.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the prices of petroleum will be reduced on the directives of the Prime Minister, to provide relief to the people.

Miftah Ismail said the Prime Minister sincerely wants to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in international market to the people without any delay.