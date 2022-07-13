Pakistan decides to cut petrol, diesel prices for public relief
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to pass on the full benefits of the decreasing oil prices in global market to the people with full transparency.
He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on fuel prices, adding that the people spent a difficult time, and now they have the right to get full relief.
The premier said the government will take every step for provision of relief to the masses who suffered heavily because of inflation caused by the previous government.
I have ordered Ministries of Petroleum & Finance to pass on the reduction in the prices of POL products in the international market to people. They have faced economic difficulties & the relief is their right. With Allah's grace, we will continue to bring ease in their lives, IA.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 12, 2022
The new prices are likely to come into effect from July 16.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the summary to reduce petroleum prices will be sent to PM Shehbaz Sharif for necessary action on Wednesday.
Talking to a private television channel, he said the prices of petroleum will be reduced on the directives of the Prime Minister, to provide relief to the people.
Miftah Ismail said the Prime Minister sincerely wants to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in international market to the people without any delay.
Petroleum dealers warn of countrywide strike over ... 10:48 AM | 4 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – Petroleum Dealers Association has warned of shutting down filling stations across the country from July ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- COAS Bajwa directs all-out efforts to provide relief to Karachi ...09:19 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan decides to cut petrol, diesel prices for public relief08:56 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 July 202208:29 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Sri Lankan president’s attempts to flee country fail11:21 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral06:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Anoushey Ashraf enchants fans with her singing skills (Video)07:07 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Zoya Nasir’s new bold photoshoot in swimming pool sets internet on ...05:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022